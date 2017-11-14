Mumbai Crime: Man murders mother for telling him to mend ways

A 45-year-old man murdered his mother after she asked him to change his ways if he did not want to lose his wife and two kids. The man fled the house after the murder and it was his wife who found the body the next day.



Naresh Mahali, who killed his mother

Naresh Mahali, a resident of Vasai, is unemployed and would drink, abuse and assault his wife every day. On November 10, a drunken Mahali entered the house in the afternoon and again started abusing and beating up his wife. Fed up, the woman took her two kids and went to her sister's home. According to a senior cop, the wife left the place fearing that he would beat her up again once he came back in the evening.

According to the police, that night, Mahali's 70-year-old mother, Sitabai Mahali, confronted him and told him to change his ways. This enraged Mahali, who, in an inebriated state, picked up a knife from the kitchen and attacked his mother on the neck. After killing her, Mahali went to sleep.



Sitabai Mahali

In the morning, his wife came back home and knocked on the door. When Mahali opened the door, the wife saw her mother-in-law lying dead on the floor. She immediately informed the police, who arrested Mahali for murder.