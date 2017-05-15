Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier



Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Jab we met

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan caught in a moment during a chat with Rakesh Roshan in Bandra yesterday.

Rowling's literary jab at Trump

We have yet to meet a sassier and wittier comeback queen-cum-troll on Twitter than author JK Rowling. In the run-up to the US presidential elections and after, she has been busy responding to the slew of tweets from Donald Trump and his supporters.

Last week, she mocked Trump's use of the third person with this, 'I wonder whether Trump talks to Trumpself in the third Trumperson when Trump's alone'. This week, she responded to the US President's tweets that said he may stop doing press briefings altogether. This time her burn had a literary sting to it, specifically Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. 'I don't think–.' 'Then you shouldn't talk,' said the Hatter. Ouch, that must have hurt.



The models included security guards, dabbawalas and women from the Koli community. Pics/Sameer Markande

Supermodels of a different kind

Last weekend, cheers and whistles filled a Goregaon convention centre as Mumbai's dabbawalas, fisherwomen, security guards, taxi drivers and autowallas took to the ramp. Wearing capes, gold-plated navvaris complete with sunnies and cop costumes, the superheroes of the city had been styled by design students of Pearl Academy for their annual fashion showcase.



Manish Malhotra and Prahlad Kakkar.

They showed off their swag in the presence of Manish Malhotra, Prahlad Kakkar and actor Anand Tiwari. Later, the trio were part of a talk where they shared stories of how the megapolis influenced them.

Tharoor made it

Laadli Media Awards, presented to the media for excellence in gender portrayal, took place last weekend at a SoBo venue. Among the 37 winners were Radhika Puri's short, Water Wives, Volga for her book Liberation of Sita, and films like the delightful Neel Battey Sannatta. The evening's chief guest was sitting MP Dr Shashi Tharoor (in pic).

Tharoor, who has been under a cloud of suspicion related to the death of his wife, Sunanda. As if in answer to people who were questioning his appearance at the awards, Tharoor spoke about the country putting its falsely accused through 'trial by media', and how it is not the job of the media to be the prosecution, the executioner and the judge. "Media is a messenger which wielded power, but is also bound by responsibility," he said.



Pic Courtesy/Aib on Twitter

The desi ABBA?

All India Bakchod (AIB) don't mince words when commenting on people or topics in the news. Recently, on Twitter, they targeted directors Abbas-Mustaan, pairing them off with classic Swedish band, ABBA.

A poorly Photoshopped poster had the directors' faces pasted on the bodies of the band's male singers, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. This was accompanied by the caption, 'I was sick and tired of everything 'til I saw you last night in Race 2'. All we have to say to this is that money must be funny in a rich man's world.



Janice Wong

The Aussies are coming!

If you, like this diarist, is a fan of MasterChef Australia, the names Adriano Zumbo, Elena Duggan and Gary Mehigan would sound familiar to you. So we were excited to learn that the three of them will be gracing Mumbai for the second edition of World on a Plate (WOAP), the international food festival that began in Bengaluru last year.



Gary Mehigan

They will be joined by the very talented pastry chef, Janice Wong, the creator of marshmallow icicles, edible moss and sugar corals. Having attended previous sessions featuring Wong, and Mehigan, this diarist is eager to watch them create magic together. We are also keen to see what Duggan brings to the table, given her fascination with the colours, flavours and spices of Indian food. In an earlier interview, the Masterchef Australia Season 8 winner had mentioned her love for Chicken Makhani.