Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Ustad, the writer

Sarod virtuoso Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is a soft-spoken man. Be it fury, glee or thrill, his expressions were confined to the classical instrument for years. But in the recent past, the legend decided to turn the tide.

Ustad Khan is ready with his second book, Master on Masters, which will be launched at a literature festival in Dehradun on March 25. In 2012, Ustad Khan had written his first book, My Father, Our Fraternity, which brought alive the rich classical music tradition from the early 20th century to the present.

It centred on his father and guru Ustad Haafiz Ali Khan, and his journey as well. This title will feature the works of 12 legendary names from the classical music, Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Begum Akhtar and Pandit Ravi Shankar.

History revisited via the marine route

Of the many wars of Independence fought in India, few would have heard of a mutiny led by striking seamen of the Royal Indian Navy in February 1946, which was supported by Mumbai’s trade unions.



The illuminated performance space inside the installation

A challenge to the Empire, it has remained an enigma in history. Artist Vivan Sundaram, and cultural theorist and filmmaker Ashish Rajadhyaksha, who saw this mutiny as a catalyst for exploring other histories, have collaborated for a monumental installation, Meanings of Failed Action: Insurrection 1946.



Ashish Rajadhyaksha and Vivan Sundaram. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

The installation is a large sculptural container that also serves as a performance space, and includes a mural made of collaged newspapers. On display at the CSMVS till March 25, the special invitee for the preview held yesterday was Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat.

Honouring India’s Green revolutionist

At a special convocation ceremony organised at the University of Mumbai yesterday, President Pranab Mukherjee conferred Honorary DLitt on Dr MS Swaminathan.



(Second from left) Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, President Pranab Mukherjee, (extreme right) Dr MS Swaminathan. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Eminent geneticist and international administrator, Swaminathan played a key role in making India’s Green Revolution programme a success. President Mukherjee lauded Swaminathan, now 91, for his stellar work in bringing about a sea change in the life of Indian people.

Passport for Mumbai's foodies

Whether it’s the Japanese fare at San-Qi housed in a Worli five-star, Mediterranean Crock Pot at Olive Bar & Kitchen or Raan-e-Sikandri at Punjab Grill - from next week, you will be able to relish these dishes to your heart’s content, courtesy a new fine dining mobile app.

After launching successfully in Delhi last year, The Gourmet Passport App, available on Android and iOS platforms, is now arriving in the city. It offers buy-one-get-one-free food deals, along with discounts on drinks, which can be availed at over 50 restaurants in the city, including five-stars. The app is the brainchild of Rocky Mohan, the producer of the much-loved Old Monk dark rum, first distilled by his grandfather.

Emma's fairytale

There’s little doubt that British actress and social media sweetheart Emma Watson is a beauty. The actress and UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador plays a beauty, Belle, in the just-released Dan Stevens film adaptation, Beauty and the Beast.

The actress took to her Twitter account yesterday to tweet her excitement about the release. Alongside a picture of her twirling about in Belle’s trademark yellow gown, she wrote, ‘#BeautyAndTheBeast opens today! I hope you have as much fun watching it as I did making it.

Love, Emma’. It predictably sent her fans in a tizzy, with many responding with pictures of themselves at the theatre or holding tickets to the film. It remains to be seen if this beauty, and beast, will gallop her way to BO success.

Pic/Satej Shinde

A lesson in acting

Actress Shabana Azmi during an interaction with students of an acting school in Goregaon, as filmmaker Subhash Ghai looks on.