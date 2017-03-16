Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Another floor test

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta and Maharashtra's Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Deepak Sawant are caught in deep discussion at an event held at Nariman Point yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Terence, the jurist

Terence Lewis wears many hats. Besides being one of India's most sought after choreographers, he is a famous face as a judge on a dance reality show, and more recently, has acted in a short film as well. A month ago, Lewis shared with mid-day that he had been invited (and is the first Indian to be invited) to be part of a six-member jury for the French Short Film Festival - 7eme Lune (7th moon) that is being held till March 18. Now, we've got wind of an official confirmation from the festival organisers confirming his presence at the festival. One more feather on Lewis' cap.

An electoral toast or roast?

Internet memes are often over the top, blurring the line between fact and fiction. But when historian and writer Ramachandra Guha shared this on his Twitter timeline, it got us interested.

A recipe for Hindutva Knockout Punch, drawing from the trends that emerged from the recent elections in Uttar Pradesh, it's got everything - from the type of glass to be served in (a communally polarised shot glass), ingredients (one part SP family feud, two parts anti incumbency, six ripe non-Yadav OBCs sliced anyhow, a few sprigs of shamshaan and kabristaan) serving suggestions (over Patanjali gangajal ice cubes) to even a warning (adding Muslim candidates may cause liver damage). Sit back and savour.

Amish takes the social media route

Gone are the days when the opening of an envelope via snail mail would reveal news of a new title. Now, with social media becoming the 'new media', authors are using it as an effective tool. Close on the heels of Chetan Bhagat's exploits is Amish Tripathi, who uses it for good measure. Yesterday, the bestselling author went live to announce his latest - Book 2 of the Ram Chandra series. Going by the reactions posted by his followers, it's created a buzz well before its release.



Shreya Ghoshal at the sitting

Waxing lyrical

India is all set to get its first Madame Tussauds at Regal Palace in Delhi, and joining the ranks of the personalities whose wax figures will adorn the space is Shreya Ghoshal. Ghoshal is the first Indian singer to be roped in by the iconic brand, and her statue will be seen striking a crooning pose. Delighted at the chance, Ghoshal said, "I am thrilled to be a part of history here at Madame Tussauds, and it is an honour to be featured among such talented stars, artists, historians and renowned celebrities. To be immortalised forever is a fabulous feeling." We're interested to see who else makes the cut.

Garden Raj

One of the biggest perks of an invite to the Governor's home, Raj Bhavan at Walkeshwar, is walking towards the official structure, past stunning, manicured lawns and flowers that literally put colour in one's day. So, it comes as little surprise that the Governor's garden has received this year's Rolling Trophy for the Best Garden at the 56th Annual Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Competition Cum Display.

'Gemini Rose' from the Nagpur Raj Bhavan, the Governor's winter residence (how very British really!), was adjudged the 'King of Roses' from out of 60 entries in the competition. The Nagpur residence has a dedicated Rose Garden and had sent 25 varieties of rose to the competition. It won the top 'King of the Show' title, while Mumbai's Raj Bhavan bagged 12 prizes overall. State Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who holds additional charge as Governor of Tamil Nadu, had in a message from Chennai, congratulated the garden-in-charge officers and staff for the "spectacular achievement."

Though the garden is out of bounds for the general public, this is heartwarming, coming at a time when the city is weeping over the inevitable loss of trees and entire gardens, due to the Metro. A rose by Raj Bhavan's name smells especially sweet.