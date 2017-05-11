Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Dr Sriram Nene looks on fondly at wife and actress Madhuri Dixit as she shows off a dance move at the launch of her interactive dance learning service at Santacruz yesterday. Pic/Rane Ashish



Katrina Kaif

Katrina enters the ministry

They endorse a million products but it's rare to ever spot a celebrity at a collab workspace. In a video uploaded by a popular co-working space in Fort recently as part of its first anniversary celebrations, Katrina Kaif is seen hanging out there, enjoying a ride on the swing and talking about how much she loves it. “It's one of the most beautiful places that I've seen in Mumbai,” said the actress. She may not be too far off the mark.



Robert Concina

Many miles away

For those of us, including this diarist, who tripped on the early days of Trance and Psychedelia back in the 1990s and early 2000s, this bit of news comes as a downer. Robert Miles, the Italian music producer, who created the hit, Children (1995-96), has passed away in Ibiza of an undisclosed illness. The 47-year-old, born Robert Concina, captured the imagination of clubbers worldwide with this one track. In India, we loved the video for its haunting frames dotted with children, and for its soothing piano riffs. Miles had stated in interviews that the song took shape after his father brought back photos of children war victims from former Yugoslavia. Another reason for the slower tempo, he said, was to calm drivers after attending rave and trance parties that were popular then. Well played, Robert.



Ryan Gosling

Gosling, the RSS star

The bhakts have been at it again. Recently, they reported a Facebook post and had it taken down. The post, which is now back up, was on the Humans of Hindutva page. It spoke of how Ryan Gosling is an Uttam Santati (perfect customised child) and credited the RSS and their Garbh Vigyan Sanskar project for turning him into a star. It says that Gosling was born in Meerut, to short, dark-skinned parents with low IQ. His parents, on the advice of khaki shorts-wearing people had purified themselves, used only Ayurvedic medicine and played naughty on a full moon night. Thus, their child turned out tall and fair. Tongue-in-cheek humour at its wittiest, we think.

Pic courtesy/Blaft Publications on Twitter



Love, crime and interstellar terror

If you love books, chances are you've been impressed by Blaft Publications' Tamil Pulp Fiction anthologies. We love the beautifully translated stories - cutting across crime, romance, science fiction, and the supernatural - by famous Tamil language authors and the kitschy cover art. Now, we hear that the publishers are ready with another volume, The Blaft Anthology of Tamil Pulp Fiction Vol. III that's expected to hit shelves in July. Available for pre-orders, the book is slated to have six stories from the sewers of small-town Tamil Nadu, the drug dens of Khajuraho to the dance bars of Hyderabad and the exoplanets of Gliese 581. Take our money already!



The addendum had ruffled some feathers at the Mahalaxmi racecourse

Good attendance? Then you can vote

The Mumbai racing season has wrapped up, and the Pune season begins later, in August. But, this does not mean all is quiet on the horse racing front. There has been some action in the courts, related to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), Western India's apex racing body whose headquarters are at Mahalaxmi. Last April, the state government had issued an addendum to the Club's yearly racing license stipulating that only those members attending 15 per cent of race days could vote at the committee elections. It has created a furore, with the club cleaved down the middle with those in favour, and those against it. Dilip Thacker, a member, and four others challenged the addendum. The RWITC who was a respondent supported the petitioners. The Bombay High Court through Justice Oka and Menon stayed the above addendum giving ad interim relief to the petitioners, signalling a victory for those who did not want this addendum, at least till now. It is now left to the State to re-impose this condition in the new license, and if it does, then it is open to legal challenge again. So goes horse racing on this turf, where the dust never seems to settle on its tracks.