Delhi calling for Saransh Goila

When this diarist met chef Saransh Goila last month, he mentioned how he missed tucking into authentic north Indian food from his home city, Delhi, and how the dearth of good butter chicken in Mumbai encouraged him to start Goila Butter Chicken.



Pic/Saransh Goila on Instagram

So, it was rather interesting to see that Gurugram finally got a taste of his chicken, through a pop-up though. The pop-up was held at "It's difficult to serve people something they are used to eating regularly. Which is why we smoked the butter chicken on the table. After Mumbai, I will launch GBC in Gurugram," the chef said.

Let's talk about mental health

When she is not busy producing films, Pooja Bhatt is supporting causes close to her heart. Today, on World Mental Health Day, she will be part of a panel discussion that sheds light on the pressures you face in a success-driven society, the growing problem of depression and ways to combat it.



Saila Kariat, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Pillai

Moderated by television host Siddharth Kannan, the panel also features clinical psychologist Dr Anureet Sethi, actor Suchitra Pillai and Indian-American director Saila Kariat. In fact, it is Kariat who has put together the discussion ahead of the India premiere of her debut film, The Valley, at a city film festival this weekend.

Starring Pillai, it deals with themes of ambition and the drive for success versus human connection, through the story of a young girl coming to terms with depression.

When Mumbai's kids held durbar

"In all my 20 years here, this is the first time we've organised a kids' event inside the Durbar Hall," commented a senior library hand after a session on Sunday inside the historic Town Hall that houses the Asiatic Society Library.

Children and their parents attended the release of People called Mumbai that culminated week-long activities around The Joy of Giving Week. The idea was to raise funds to digitise some of the library's prized titles that are in poor condition. Skits, laughter and selfies were the flavour of the evening at the historic venue, throwing open another bastion for Mumbai's kids.

Why Atul created a poll for us

If all the red saree and chura-flaunting pictures of Karwa Chauth on your timeline have got you wondering about the ritual, you are not the only one. Photographer and filmmaker Atul Kasbekar did some loud thinking on Twitter yesterday by putting up a poll.



Atul Kasbekar

'Karwa Chauth is: 1. a regressive custom 2. such a cool idea 3. men should fast well,' he asked. And then, he wrapped it up with a cheeky fourth option: 'AK, you made a poll for this?' Given that many ladies from his own fraternity stayed hungry for their hubbies, we'd like to see how the results of this poll turn out.

London mein Diwali dhamaka

Last month, this newspaper had reported that Aditi Mittal was to have a 14-day run at London's Soho Theatre in mid-October. Looks like it will turn out to be an Indian extravaganza instead.

Stand-up comedian, playwright and screenwriter Anuvab Pal recently received an email from the mayor of London inviting him to be a part of his Diwali celebrations at the Trafalgar Square. "I was to have a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival next year, but this came as a surprise.

Aditi and I will be performing from India, while we will be joined by Nish Kumar and Kai Samra among other UK-based comedians," Pal told this diarist. This is the first time that the theatre, a cutting-edge venue for comedy in London, will be part of the mayor's event. We hear Russell Peters and Eddie Izzard have been roped in for cameos as well. Great going, we say!



Pic/Sameer Markande

Finger pointing

Who is Tabu gesturing to as she exits her vanity van during a shoot at a Goregaon studio?