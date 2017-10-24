It's official. The monsoon, that had almost ruined festivities in the city, has finally left Maharashtra, including Mumbai. "The monsoon has officially withdrawn from Maharashtra as of October 24. The chilly mornings that the city is experiencing are a combination of the level of moisture in the atmosphere and the withdrawal of the monsoon," said Deputy Director General of IMD, Krushnanad Hosalikar.

Chilly mornings will last a few days. Pic/ Atul Kamble

This year, the city did not experience the wrath of the Sun in October, which is considered to be among the hottest months. Hosalikar said this heat will not carry over to November and winter will arrive as usual.

Rain or no rain, tree fall incidents continue unabated. The latest incident was reported near Worli BDD chawl last night, when the branches of an old tree crashed on top of a car and the roof of a stall on a narrow street next to Kamgar Hospital. Nobody was injured in the mishap.

According to the fire control room, the incident took place around 10 pm, and the stretch had to be blocked for a while, until fire brigade officials cleared the site.

"One fire tender was rushed to the spot. After the branches were pushed to one side of the footpath, the road was opened for traffic," a fire official said.

The tree that crashed onto a car and stall last night. Pic/ Atul Kamble

This year, monsoon, which was expected to make a retreat in the beginning of October, has wreaked considerable havoc in the city with over 2,000 tree fall incidents being reported in the city. Last year, during the same period, 1,700 tree falls were reported, indicating a 15 per cent rise in incidents.

According to BMC officials, close to 64,000 trees were pruned before the rain. In its budget this year, the civic body had also allocated R30 crore for the tree-pruning exercise, 50 per cent of which was spent in the pre-monsoon exercise, said an official.