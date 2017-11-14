A fire broke out at Sun Mill Compound in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Tuesday evening. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to tend to the flames and rescue efforts remain ongoing.



Fire at Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Pic/Twitter-@ANINews

The affected compound houses several corporate houses and eateries.

#Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Sun Mill Compound in Lower Parel, five fire tenders rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/A0jCHI5UsX — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

No casualties have been reported thus far. Further details remain awaited.