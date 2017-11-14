Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Sun Mill Compound in Lower Parel

Nov 14, 2017, 20:56 IST | Mid-day online correspondent

A fire broke out at Sun Mill Compound in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Tuesday evening. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to tend to the flames and rescue efforts remain ongoing.

Fire at Sun Mill Compound
Fire at Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Pic/Twitter-@ANINews

The affected compound houses several corporate houses and eateries.

No casualties have been reported thus far. Further details remain awaited. 

Trending video

Tags

MumbaiMumbai NewsMumbai FireFireSun Mill CompoundLower ParelNational News
Go to top