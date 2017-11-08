Mumbai: Man humiliated and thrown out of police station for wearing shorts in Kalyan

Going to the police station in shorts can end up setting off the cops' even shorter tempers, as one Kalyan resident learnt recently. Mangesh Desale, 27, was humiliated and thrown out of the Khadakpada police station for the 'crime' of wearing shorts. Desale had gone there on November 4 for the passport verification process. He was accompanied by his sister, who was wearing three-quarter pants.



Constable Nitin Korde even pushed him out

'Is this a new rule?'

The police had asked me to go in the evening with the original documents. But when my sister and I went inside the cabin, a constable started to tell him off for his sartorial choice. "The constable said 'Is this the way to dress up and come to the police station? Do you go to office in these clothes? Don't you have the manners to wear proper clothes? Women come to the police station too, don't you have any consideration for them?' I asked whether there was a rule against shorts, and the cop got angry and began screaming at me," Desale recalled.



Mangesh Desale was told off for wearing shorts by two constables

When the brother-sister came duo came out, more cops had gathered there. "All of them started saying the same thing. I was embarrassed. I started recording a video and then asked the officials to say that shorts are not allowed at the police station. The cop threatened to register a case against me and pushed me out of the police station," alleged Desale, who later uploaded the video to Facebook and Twitter.

Desale, a software engineer, added, "I tagged Mumbai Police and Thane Police on Twitter. I received a reply from Mumbai Police that a complaint had been forwarded to the concerned department."

Stating that his passport is still pending , Desal further said, "My only reason to upload the video on social media to inform people about the new rule against shorts, so that others are not embarrassed like me."

Cop speak

Bala Saheb Kadam, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police station, said, "Our officials merely asked him to wear proper clothes while visiting the police station. Women come to the police station too, and shorts don't look good. He is an engineer; he should have better manners and know how to present himself at a police station."

