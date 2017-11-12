Mumbai: Man who set himself ablaze at Vasai cop's office, dies

The 22-year-old man, who had on Friday set himself ablaze in front of the office of the Vasai Division sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning. The superintendent of police of Palghar district has ordered an inquiry in the matter as the man, Vikas Jha, had shot a video before killing himself, making serious allegations of a nexus between a local corporator and the local police to falsely implicate him in criminal cases. On Friday, after Jha set himself ablaze, he was taken to Kasturba hospital in Mumbai where he died during treatment, an officer said.

On November 8, Jha and three others from his family had been booked by the Virar police station for allegedly assaulting and molesting a neighbour, a 40-year-old housewife, in the society compound. The police had not made any arrests in the case. Jha had multiple criminal cases, including some serious ones, registered against him at the Virar police station, the police said. On Friday evening, Jha went to SDPO Vishwas Valvi's office, poured kerosene on himself and set himself on fire. He then tried to hug Valvi, but the latter managed to push him away. Jha sustained 90 per cent burns. A case of attempt to murder was also registered against Jha.

