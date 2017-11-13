Mumbai: MHADA pushes for Virar homebuyers to get subsidies under Prime Minister's housing policy

Authority plans on making buyers of recently constructed and distributed Lower Income Group and Middle Income Group homes into being eligible for subsidy under PM's housing policy

The Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA) wants Virar homebuyers to have a slice of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) pie.



It is mulling on converting 5,600 already constructed and distributed Lower Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) houses in Virar into being eligible for PMAY's Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

Yet to finalise

The authority is also coming up with another over 4,000 houses in same area for LIGs, where 45 sq m houses will be provided at affordable rates. But, officials said there is no confirmation on whether the same could be done for those upcoming houses, as CLSS can only be implemented once the sale is done, said an official.

As for the 5,600 homes, MHADA is studying whether all of them can be made CLSS eligible. A senior MHADA official, said, "We are thinking of transferring the CLSS benefit to the homebuyers, but are yet to finalise it. After the construction of the regular 4,000 LIG houses, we will consider whether CLSS can be given for those home buyers or not." The upcoming 4,000 houses are likely to cost anywhere between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. However, two buildings in Virar - planned to be 14 storeyed towers - are specifically coming under PMAY, revealed MHADA officials.

Under the PMAY scheme, the state and central government together provide subsidies of about Rs 2.3 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh while mandating that the household income of the beneficiaries should not be more than R25,000 per month.

Not in Mumbai yet

The affordable houses on sale at Virar will be between 30 sq m and 60 sq m, which is usually the size of MHADA houses for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), LIG and MIG, thus making it easier for the agency to implement the CLSS scheme for its regular projects. However, it remains to be seen whether the same benefit can be utilised in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in the Konkan region, about 11 projects underPMAYhave received final approval from state and central governments, of which two are being constructed, whereas three are in their final tendering stages.

