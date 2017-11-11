Mumbai: MHADA to have 1,000 houses for next year's lottery

After conducting a lottery for 819 houses on Friday, the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) declared that they would have 1,000 houses for next year's lottery, of which they have already identified 700. After facing criticism for having lesser number of houses for the economically weaker section, MHADA assured that the number would go up next year.

A MHADA official said, "About 300 houses of the 700 that have been identified are located in Goregaon. We have also added a number of houses for the LIG and EWS categories, which will be nearly 60 per cent of the total." Subhash Lakhe, chief officer of Mumbai's MHADA board, said, "We received a good response to this year's lottery. We are striving to provide affordable houses and next year the number will definitely be more."