Mumbai: Mulund woman raises Rs 1.3 lakh for youth she met at ward

This is a sweet story of friendship struck in grief. Mulund resident, Gomathy Viswanathan, 66, didn't think twice before helping a new friend she made at the hospital her mother was admitted to. She and her Bengaluru-based daughter have raised R1.3 lakh for a man admitted in the same hospital for surgery following a truck accident.



Gomathy Viswanathan

Gomathy had admitted her 84-year-old mother for a hip surgery at Mahavir Orthopaedic and General hospital, Mulund, on November 2, where she met Bhiwandi resident, Malamma, whose 23-year-old son, Hanumanta Anil Narasayya, was admitted after an accident.

A friendship soon blossomed and Gomathy was moved by Anil's plight. He had gone to meet his grandmother in Warangal (Telangana) on October 15 and was run over by a truck while walking down the road at night. What's worse is that when he was bought to Mumbai for treatment, he was turned away by several BMC and government-run hospitals. Finally, Dr Sujeet Jain from Mahavir Orthopaedic and General hospital agreed to admit him on October 29.

"No one was willing to admit me as my leg was badly damaged and one leg had already been amputated. Finally, I got admitted to this hospital where I have been for the past one month," said Anil.



Hanumanta Anil Narasayya

Anil's family has emptied out its savings, but is still falling short of around R2lakh. "Anil was the only earning member of the family. Now, he has lost his leg and the family has spent all its savings on his treatment. I decided to help the family raise the funds," said Gomathy.

She roped in her daughter, Nandita Iyer, a prominent Bangalore-based food blogger and YouTuber, Saffron Trail, and together they raised around R1.3lakh.

Speaking to mid-day, Iyer said, "My mother couldn't bear to see the plight of the patient. He had just lost his father two years ago and is responsible for four sisters and a younger brother. She is determined to help Anil with his treatment and rehabilitation so that if he gets prosthetic legs, he may be able to stand on his feet." Anil still needs a few more surgeries before he is released from hospital and given prosthetic legs.



Malamma Narasayya, Anil's mother

Gomathy checked all the family's ID cards before she became certain about their needs.

Speaking about her new best friend, Malamma said, "I don't know how to thank Gomathy. She is doing everything she can to give a new lease of life to my son. She treats him like her own son. She is much more than a friend to me."

Despite repeated calls Dr Jain did not respond.

