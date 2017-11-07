Mumbai: Naked, rotting body of 59-year-old man found inside his home at Fort

He lived alone and the police thinks he may have died four to five days ago; no foul play is suspected

Cops found the naked, decaying body of a 59-year-old man, propped up in a chair in his house at Fort on Monday evening. The MRA police arrived on the scene after neighbours called the control room complaining of a foul stench from the man's room.



Representation pic

The deceased was identified as Francis Xavier Countinho, a resident of Moghul building on Vaju Kotak Marg. He lived there alone, and cops suspect that he may have died four to five days ago.

Neighbours called the police around 6 pm on Monday to inform them of the fetid odour. Cops reached the spot and found the door bolted from inside. The fire brigade was called to break open the door. The police found Countinho's naked body seated on the chair. "The body was really heavy and rotting. At least four to five days must have passed since his death," said an officer.

"There is no sign of any foul play and it looks like a natural death. We have carried out panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem," said DCP (Zone 1) Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma. There is not much information about Countinho. Cops were able to find a distant relative who is arriving to claim the body. An Accidental Death Report was registered at MRA police station.

