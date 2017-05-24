After traveling from Mumbai to Goa, take the Tejas Express to Ahmedabad





After its remarkable launch in the Mumbai-Goa route, the high speed Tejas Express may soon be flagged off in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu flagged off Tejas Express between Mumbai and Karmali in Goa, from Dadar (East) on May 22, 2017. This is India’s first high-speed train that not only boasts of an outstanding speed, but also world-class amenities on board.



According to a report in Hindustan Times, Suresh Prabhu announced the introduction of the luxurious high-speed train in Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, while launching the service between Mumbai and Goa. Initially, Indian Railways planned to launch the high speed train between Mumbai and Surat. However, the launch plan between the two cities was dropped because the train would then cover a distance of less than six hours and will not be operational for a long time, Western Railway officials were reported saying to the website.



Suresh Prabhu was quoted saying to the website, "Very soon Tejas express will start running on Mumbai -Ahmedabad route. It will be launched in some other states as well. The rail travel experience in India will be redefined with the introduction of Tejas". Railway officials are hoping that the launch of high-speed Tejas between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be a grand success. Industrialists might prefer travelling in the luxurious train to get a feel of flights on track.







The train launched between Mumbai and Goa boosts of ultra-luxury amenities like vaccum bio-toilets, touch free taps, infotainment system on seats, automatic doors, reading lights on each seat, wi-fi, CCTV, fire and smoke detection facilities, tea/coffee vending machine etc. Apart from these modern amenities, the train also has on board local cuisine and staffers dressed in Goan style.