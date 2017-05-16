Mumbai: 18-month-old suffocates to death in his cradle

Tragedy struck an Andheri home, when a 18-month-old toddler died after getting suffocated to death in his cradle. Stole tied to the infant's cradle got entangled in his neck causing his death.

A case of accidental death has been registered with the police.

According to Hindustan Times, the boy, Sushil Bawiskar's father Yogesh had gone out around 1pm on Saturday after leaving the baby wrapped in a stole with his two sisters aged 3 and 4. One of the stole was tied to a rod on top of the cradle in order to prevent the child from falling, which ended up getting intertwined to his neck leading him to lose his life.

The child's father found his son dead after returning home an hour later. Police are checking if there's any possible foul play.