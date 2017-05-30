Mumbai: In BMC, Shiv Sena plays it safe with BJP funds

Ruling party has allocated an equitable distribution of the development funds for its state coalition partner despite an amendment reducing the kitty from Rs 400 cr to Rs 350 cr



The development funds in a ward are used to tackle minor civic problems like road repair work. FILE PIC

However, despite the slashing of the annual budget from Rs 37,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore — and with it the development funds — sources revealed that because the Sena doesn't want to upset the second largest party in the civic body, as it could affect the smooth running of the BMC agenda, it has allocated almost Rs 50 crore of the remaining Rs 132 crore to the BJP for its 84 corporators. That is second only to the Sena's own allotment of Rs 60 crore for 88 corporators, down Rs 2 crore from last year. And that leaves the opposition with a meager Rs 22 crore at their disposal.

A senior civic official associated with the amendment, said, "The BJP and Sena have almost the same numbers, so the BJP had demanded an equal distribution. Later, in the meeting on budget discussion, it was decided that Rs 50 crore would be allocated to them, which was not protested. The Sena, being the largest ruling party, kept a larger chunk for themselves."

Sena says

Meanwhile, Ramesh Korgaonkar, standing committee chairman and Shiv Sena corporator said, "We have not yet published the list of distribution of funds and are working on it. However, the funds are divided depending on the strength of the political party and there will be no discrimination."