Over 1000 Mumbaikars create Guinness World Record for reverse running

This looks like runners at a regular race, but take a closer look. You'll see the runners have their backs to the finish line. A whopping 1,007 Mumbaikars turned their backs to the finish line in the 'What !f Backward Run' that broke the Guinness World Record for reverse running at Hiranandani Gardens yesterday.

"We wanted to bring to the table every element of the brand by making people ask themselves: 'What if we held a world record?'", said Harish Mohan (33), founder of Sipwise Beverages, the parent company of the beverage brand, What If, in an earlier interview with mid-day. "So, instead of running forward, participants will come together to run backwards and compete (not with each other) to set a world record," he added.

Mohan pointed out that the fad of backwards running has increased over the last two years. "We approached Guinness World Record and found out the current record for the largest backwards run and walk, after which we decided to make an attempt at breaking the record for the largest backwards run."