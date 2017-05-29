Mumbai: Heroic lifeguard saves two from drowning in sea at Juhu Beach



Lifeguards at Juhu Beach. Picture for representational purposes

Sohail Mulani, a lifeguard along with a team of six others saved two men, who had ventured deep inside the sea at Juhu Beach from drowning. Mulani was alerted by a couple of his colleagues.

According to Indian Express, the Rijabul Razabul (23) and Mohammad Ahmed (21) were being pulled in by the waves after entering the water at 200 feet from the seashore. They were spotted by two lifeguards, who were seated atop mounted cabins. They informed Mulani after which he sprung into action.

Both Razabul a Reay Road resident and Ahmed, who lived in Worli, were handed over to the local police, after their rescue.

They were saved from certain death after all the seven, including Mulani managed to rescue them from drowning after rushing into the water.