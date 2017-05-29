Mumbai: You may soon have to pay and park outside SoBo eateries



Representational picture



Parking vehicles outside south Mumbai restaurants may soon come with a cost. This is because, under the new pay-and-park policy, BMC has decided to ask restaurant owners to charge parking fees from guests for using roads outside their eateries.



According to a report in Times of India, the new pay-and-park policy guidelines state that parking on roads will be chargeable. Civic officials told to the website that presently the parking space is being used free of cost. Based on guest footfall, Mumbai has been categorised under into three sections- A, B, C, and parking charges will be levied accordingly. For example, under the new parking policy, Rs. 60 will be levied to park a car at Kala Ghoda, which falls under category 'A'.



A senior BMC official was quoted saying to the publication, "BMC plans to ask restaurants, clubs and gymkhanas to apply for parking approvals." They will be charged under the new parking policy rates and since most restaurants are in the high footfall areas, they will be charged under category 'A'."



On the other hand, Prerak Chaudhary, a lawyer and Marine Drive resident, feels that such a parking policy will create chaos in case of insufficient parking space. They have also decided to move to the court next month for the same. Chaudhary was quoted saying to the publication, “We feel there has been insufficient homework done by the corporation before they decided to implement the scheme in residential areas.”