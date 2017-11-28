Mumbai: NGO holds public hearing for urban homeless

An NGO working for the cause of urban homeless held a public hearing in Mumbai on Sunday to highlight the issues concerning women and children who live in the open

the open. "We want Supreme Court's order on shelter for the urban homeless and right to life vis-à-vis the right to safe and adequate housing implemented without further delay," Homeless Collective convenor Brijesh Arya said.



He said during the public hearing, the homeless communities not only voiced their demands and shared their ordeal, but also underlined the urgent need for the speedy implementation of the apex court's guidelines. It was decided that a pressure group will be formed to sensitise the government on the issue. Sharing her ordeal, a homeless woman said she and other women had to face questions over their citizenship, documentary proofs, and also have to face harassment by the police apart from allegations of involvement in crime.



Urging homeless women to fight for their rights and that of their children, activist cum lawyer Abha Singh said, "There are certain platforms to address the woes of the homeless children and women like the State Child Commission, Police Commissioner, Child Protection Unit, Social Media etc. Sufferers should be prompt to approach these agencies to register their complaints".



Arya said a joint meeting of government officials, members of the Homeless Collective and representatives of the community will be held to encourage collaboration amongst all stakeholders.