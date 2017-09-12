Mumbai rains: Worst of 'September heat' over, city to see more showers

Representational Pic

A day after the city recorded the hottest September 11 in a decade, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the weather will improve from today.

IMD sources said, the city witnessed a phenomenon known as the "September heat" as the temperature increased to 35 degree Celsius, which is 5 degree above normal. Adding to the discomfort of Mumbaikars was the fact that the humidity had shot up from 80 per cent to 87 per cent.

IMD official Shubhangi Bhute said, "The sudden and extreme heat conditions will not persist. The rise in temperature is due to very strong winds from the east. The heat waves are now allowing the westerly winds to settle in. So, the bad weather conditions could last another day, but the temperature will gradually decrease."

Bhute said the change in wind pattern is also to be blamed for the rise in smog across the city and some of the adjoining areas. "Dust particles and pollutants, which remain unabsorbed by the Arabian Sea, are collecting close to the ground level. It's another factor that's responsible for the rise in humidity."

Bhute, however, added that the monsoon is not over yet. "Monsoon isn't withdrawing yet. Mumbai can expect some more days of cool weather."