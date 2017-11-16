Mumbai roads: Traffic jams to continue below DN Nagar Metro station

Motorists using the arterial JP Road in Andheri West will keep getting stuck in traffic below the DN Nagar metro station, as the work of repairing a pipeline and stormwater drain there is expected to go on for two more weeks. For more than three weeks, a 200 metre stretch on the east bound arterial JP Road below the DN Nagar metro station has been closed for traffic as the BMC has started the repair work. This is causing inconvenience to motorists during peak hours.

A commuter said sometimes it takes more than 20 minutes to just cross the 200-metre stretch. Pics/ Satej Shinde

The arterial road connects Seven Bungalows to SV road in Andheri. The Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro line passes over it. Many commuters going towards Andheri from Seven Bungalows, Four Bungalows and Lokhandwala use this road frequently. Due to the closure of the stretch, vehicles going towards the station have been diverted on one lane of the west bound stretch. This means there is only one lane for up and down traffic. Locals and commuters feel that the work should be finished at the earliest in order to prevent further inconvenience.

Nitesh Patre, a resident of Seven Bungalows said, "Sometimes it takes more than 20 minutes to just cross the 200 metre stretch. The authorities need to speed up the work because this is an arterial road."

When contacted, a junior engineer from the K-West ward said that the work is being carried out by its Roads Department. "We know that the work is causing traffic jams and inconvenience to people and motorists, but the agency is doing the best that it can to complete it," he said.