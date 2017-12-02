Mumbai: Stray dog brutally thrashed by railway cops gets adopted by animal lover

TC, the dog, is now at an animal sanctuary, where he continues to recover from the brutal beating he got from railway police personnel

The stray dog that was brutally thrashed by railway cops has now moved on to a happier place. No, that is not a euphemism - three days after he was beaten to within an inch of his life, the dog has now been adopted by an animal lover and is currently living at a farm.



TC is now having the time of his life at the farm sanctuary after activist Omkar Rane dropped him there

Four days ago, the canine had boarded the ladies compartment on a Churchgate-Virar local, after which he was beaten repeatedly by Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel from Western Railways (WR). In its five-hour journey on the train, the cops assaulted the dog thrice. By the time the animal was rescued by activist Omkar Rane, he was bleeding from the mouth and had sustained grievous injuries.

Initially, Rane tried to trace where the dog had originally come from, but there was no way to figure it out. He then started to look for people willing to adopt the pooch. "I called all my friends who love animals. I struck gold with Lorenzo Stanben, who agreed to adopt the dog. I drove to Bhimashankar, a few kilometres away from Pune, where Lorenzo has an animal sanctuary. This is a really happy ending for the dog," said Rane.

They named the canine TC, short for Ticket Checker - a tongue-in-cheek reminder of how the dog got in trouble by boarding the train, although they mean no offence to railway officials. After the ordeal he suffered, TC was traumatised and refused to eat or allow humans near him. After a lot of care, he eventually stabilised, but was still fearful. "I wanted to give him to a person who is attached to animals. Lorenzo runs an NGO and animal sanctuary called 'Life', so he understands the care TC needs," Rane added.

TC is already doing better at his new home, where he has plenty of space to run about, as well as other dogs to play with. "TC was a stray dog, so we can't confine him indoors. He needs time to overcome all the trauma he has gone through. He is feeling more secure at the animal sanctuary," said Stanben.