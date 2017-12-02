Mumbai to get 11 km cycling track from NCPA to Worli sea link

The BMC also plans to have renting centres, that will provide cycles and safety gear, at four points along the stretch

Starting December 3, Mumbaikars will be able to cycle their way across the seafront. A 2-lane cycling track will be opened from the National Centre of Performing Arts in Nariman Point up to the Worli-end of the sea link. The project will be launched initially on a pilot basis.

The 22-km long track will remain open every Sunday from 6 am to 11 am. Depending on the success of the initial phase, the BMC will decide on the permanence of the track. The project is the third of its kind in the city and was the brainchild of Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward, Kiran Dighavkar was quoted as having said, "We have received permission from the traffic department for three months. A 3.5m-wide track towards the seaside will be made available for the project." Key localities that will be covered by the track include; Marine Drive, Babulnath, Peddar Road, Annie Besant Road, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg and the sea link.

The BMC also plans to have renting centres, that will provide cycles and safety gear, at four points along the stretch. The move comes as part of a greater push for green transportation and exercise space.

While other ward officers are also considering the feasibility of similar cycling tracks in their area, the BMC plans to launch a track from Mulund to Antop Hill in Wadala by the end of this year. Other cities in Maharashtra including Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Amravati Solapur, Latur, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Chandrapur are also appraising the feasibility of having such projects.

