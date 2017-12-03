Mumbai traffic cop abused and assaulted by two men for towing bike

Youth lost cool after traffic police towed their parked bike to ease congestion at Ulhasnagar East station

An on-duty cop attached with the Ulhasnagar traffic police was allegedly abused, threatened and assaulted by a 22-year-old and his friend after the cop towed his two-wheeler. Both the men were later arrested. According to the police, the incident took place outside Ulhasnagar East railway station on Friday evening.



Vishal Adhav, 22, seen arguing with Assistant Sub-Inspector Dattatray Sul

The cops were clearing parked vehicles outside the station, when Vishal Adhav and Ganesh Lashkare started arguing with Dattatray Sul, assistant sub-inspector, traffic police, for towing their bike. "They even forcefully got the two-wheeler out from the towing vehicle," said a police officer with the Vitthalwadi police station.

The argument escalated when the youth started abusing and assaulting Sul. "Another traffic cop captured the entire incident on his mobile phone and informed the main police control room. The two men were then taken to the Vitthalwadi police station and subsequently arrested," said another officer.

The duo has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here