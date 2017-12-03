Mumbai University bids goodbye to adhoc bodies to avoid embarrassments

To avoid embarrassments like assessment fiasco, new elected bodies to be put in place

Mumbai University students can now hope to witness smooth functioning in the coming days. The varsity has finally kick-started the process to form various elected bodies such as Senate, Board of Studies (BOE) etc., something that had been put on hold since 2015. The voters' registration was declared yesterday, and will now be followed by the election programme. This means that henceforth, the varsity will have all decision-making bodies in place to ensure that the assessment procedure witnesses no more chaos.

After the entire On Screen Marking (OSM) fiasco at the Mumbai University that led to many students losing an entire academic year, the ad-hoc structure of the varsity was severely criticised. Post the new Maharashtra University Act being passed in 2016, the old Act, which governed universities, was declared nullified. However, with the new Act still undergoing few amendments, all varsities across the state were put on hold and were asked to function with ad-hoc bodies, created under the supervision of the vice chancellor. Mumbai University's then VC, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh was sacked after the online assessment chaos, and he was blamed for conducting such vital procedures through ad-hoc bodies.

"The University is all set for the new elections process under the Maharashtra University's Act 2016. Declaration of the voters' list is the first step towards that and we hope the entire process will be smooth. Soon, the varsity will have its elected bodies as per the regulations," said Dinesh Kamble, registrar, Mumbai University.

Mahadeo Jagtap, former senate member of the varsity, said, "Finally, the University has woken up to its needs. Mumbai University is perhaps the last one in the state to begin the process. We have already encountered heavy loss of students and sadly, most of us had no role, but that of a spectator as the bodies, which gave us power to speak for the students were not yet constituted."

