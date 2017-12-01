Mumbai University changes exam timetable after students protest

Soon after a group of students staged a protest outside the Mumbai University's examination section, demanding postponement of the law examination, as the dates were clashing with that of the CS exam, the varsity released a new timetable with changes

A group of law students stage a protest outside the exam section of MU on Thursday

Speaking to mid-day, Sachin Pawar, president of the Student Law Council, said, "Since the time the law students approached us with the complaint, we have been demanding changes in the timetable. We submitted our request first on November 17, but there was no response from the authorities. As the dates were clashing, thousands of students would not have been able to appear for the CS examination. As the varsity was not paying any heed to our demands, we had to stage the protest." "This is unfair. Only a handful of law students appear for the CS examination. Just because a couple of students staged a protest, the varsity changed the timetable. Tomorrow if I manage to gather 1,000 students and stage a protest, then will the university make changes again? Such changes make sense only when the Commerce exam dates clash with that of CS, because almost 80 per cent of Commerce students appear for CS," said Jeetendra Chauhan, a student of College of Law.

