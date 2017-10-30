Mumbai University postpones Public Relations exam from Nov 8 to 21

Students and teachers of Masters in Public Relations course at the Mumbai University can heave a huge sigh of relief. University officials have finally postponed their exam, which was scheduled to start from November 8, to November 21. This still doesn't give teachers the full 90-day period to conduct classes, but, they say, it is enough to complete the syllabus as well as help those who got admission late to catch up with studies.



Last week, on October 24, mid-day had reported how teachers and students were up in arms against the varsity over the examination timetable as it hardly gave them any time to study.

Admissions for this course had gone on till October 20, and the varsity had scheduled for the exam from November 8, going against its own regulation of giving 90 days for teaching before any exam is scheduled.

Due to delay in assessment and results at the Mumbai University, several courses had got delayed as admissions had gone on past the usual dates. Many senior professors from this faculty had come together, demanding that the exam be postponed.

"It is a professional course. Students pay hefty fees for it. How can we not give them the justified amount of time to study for the exam? We are thankful that the varsity has understood our concerns. Otherwise, in haste, many would have ended up failing unnecessarily, leading to more re-evaluation applications, and then, re-examination… the vicious circle would have gone on," said a professor from a Chembur college.

A professor from a Churchgate college said, "We still haven't got the 90 days as per the rule, but it is enough time to complete the syllabus and, more importantly, for those who started late to catch up with the curriculum."

"This time too it is going to be On-Screen Marking. Technical failure is not in our hands; all that students can do is give their best. And for that, it was important to give them a fair amount of time to prepare for the exam."