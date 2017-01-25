Mumbai University professors to check exam papers online

Mu professors will now go online to evaluate the answer sheets of students from the upcoming academic year. The evaluators will get a username and password from MU to check the answer sheets that will be scanned and uploaded on the portal.

VC Dr. Sanjay Deshmukh announced it last evening. “From the academic year 2017-18, online assessment will be conducted to check the answer sheet of students. We have decided this to sustain the transparency in paper-checking; it will reduce working hours and ease the effort of moving answer sheets from one place to another,” he said.