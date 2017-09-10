

Screen shot of the petition

In a nightmarish clash for aspiring CA students, the IPCC (Integrated Professional Competence Course) exam date has been scheduled on the same day as Mumbai university's second year B.Com. exam. This, despite the ICAI ((Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) exam timetable being declared well in advance. Students have started an online petition requesting MU authorities to revise the exam dates.

"Since ICAI will also be conducting their IPCC exams from November 2 to November 15, across India, we request Mumbai University to reschedule the second year B. Com examination dates, as it won't be possible for students to appear for both exams simultaneously," states the petition.

When contacted Dr Arjun Ghatule, director of examinations and evaluations, MU, said, "I will verify both timetables and if there is a clash, the varsity will definitely take an appropriate decision."