Mumbai: Woman dies after tree branch falls on her in Chembur

A woman died after a tree branch fell on her on a roadside in suburban Chembur on Thursday. This is the second such incident in the area in the recent past. A former Doordarshan anchor had died after a coconut tree fell on her earlier this year.

Sharada Godekar, the victim, was sitting on a bench outside Diamond Garden in Chembur (East) when a branch of a Gulmohar tree fell on her at around 11 today morning, said Shashikant Mane, senior police inspector attached to the Govandi police station. Godekar, resident of Gautam Nagar in Trombay, worked as domestic help, he said.

She sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a hospital by police where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

In July, Kanchan Nath, a former Doordarshan anchor, died after a coconut tree collapsed on her in Chembur when she was out on a morning walk.

