Kurla resident Deepa Kadam, 26, a mother of two, got pregnant with her third child this April. Financial constraints and her weak health pushed her to undergo an abortion and tubectomy. And three months later she discovered that she is still carrying the child. Now in her sixth month of pregnancy, she has no option but to give birth.



Deepa Kadam with her two children at her Kurla residence. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

The failed abortion

After giving birth to a daughter, 6, and son, 4, Kadam had become weak. So, in June, when she was two months pregnant with her third child, she got herself admitted to Sion hospital for an abortion and tubectomy. The surgeries were performed on June 12. And then came the shocker three months later — she was still pregnant. "I am six months pregnant now, it would be illegal to abort. I am unable to move; this pregnancy has taken a huge toll on my health," she said.

Alo read: Teenager who was raped by 2 men undergoes abortion in Rajasthan

When asked how she didn't realise earlier that she was pregnant, she added, "After the surgeries, I got my period; so, obviously, I didn't think I was pregnant. But then for two months I didn't menstruate and my stomach started growing. That's when I realised something was wrong and went to the hospital for a check-up."

As per reports of ultrasounds done at Sion hospital in September, she is carrying a 21-week-old foetus with January 22, 2018, given as expected date of delivery. This proves that it's the April pregnancy that she tried to abort.

Kadam alleged that on the day of her surgery, the resident doctors responsible didn't pay proper attention to her. "The medical students present were not at all attentive. They kept laughing and discussing their issues. They must have goofed up, and now, the burden is on me."

Also read: Mumbai crime: JJ panel to decide on pregnant minor raped by dad's assistant

No clue

Gynaecologists said that in rare cases, even after tubectomy, a woman can get pregnant, but they were quick to add that it would come under the 'rarest of rare' category. "I don't know the case details, so I wouldn't want to comment on it. But it appears the abortion went wrong, which is why she is still carrying the baby," said Dr Duru Shah, a renowned gynaecologist.

Dr Niranjan Chavan, head of the department of gynaecology at the hospital, refused to talk about the issue. "I have been told not to speak on it; so I won't be able to comment... I am on leave," he said.

Acting Dean Dr Jayashree Mondkar, head of the neonatology department at Sion hospital, said she wasn't aware of the incident. "Dr Chavan is on leave, so it would take me time to get details in the matter. I am completely unaware of it, but I will look into it," she added.

Also view - Pallavi Vikamsey's tragic death: What we know so far



