Mumbaikars, get ready for more traffic woes as Amar Mahal flyover to be rebuilt



The Amar Mahal junction flyover. File pic

If you have been having a hard time getting home lately because of the constantly backed up traffic at the Amar Mahal flyover, brace yourself, it's not good tidings.

According to state PWD, the flyover is now going to be rebuilt over the next four months as the state government has decided to replace the steel fabrication structure with a concrete structure to accommodate the increasing vehicular load.

In plain text, north-bound traffic snarls will continue in the future with no immediate resolution in sight.

After the Thane-bound carriageway of the bridge was closed for traffic on April 8 when the first damages to the fabrication was noticed, a few more issues were spotted. Now, the PWD has decided to relay the bridge top as well as get rid of the steel fabrication support on which the concrete girder stands.

"We don't want to take any risk and hence have decided to do away with the old structure," said PWD minister Chandrakant Patil at Mantralaya on Monday. He added that if needed, the span of the bridge will also be reduced and it should be ready in four months.

Patil also said the tenders for the new bridge would be made public in a day or two.

Built with the unique Quadriccon design, the bridge cannot be repaired using conventional methods.

PL Bongirwar, a member of the eight-member technical committee that looked into the flyover's slipped joints, said that the structure did not have deficiency in construction and design, but attributed heavy vehicular load as one of causes for damaged joints.