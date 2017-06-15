Mumbaikars will have to wait a few more days for heavy rains



Representational picture

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have said that Mumbai will experience another heavy spell of rains in June 18-19. Although, the arrival of the monsoon was officially declared on June 12 by weather experts, despite a delay of a couple of days, the city will hiatus from the monsoon winds in the coming days.

The declaration of monsoon arrival will only be done by the weather bureau,

According to The Times of India, Mumbai witnessed heavy rain showers on June 12, Sunday, for an hour, which reduced next day. IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories have recorded 212.8mm and 176.2mm rainfall respectively till now.

Pre-monsoon showers hit Mumbai since mid-May. According to sources at the IMD Mumbai observatory, the advent of rains monsoon winds over Maharashtra has slowed down owing to a trough from Orissa to Konkan. It is believed that this trough will move away around around June 18-19, following which normal rainfall will commence once again.

Meanwhile, states like Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada will be covered by the southwest monsoon.