Musa vs Hizb: Wani heir quits day after warning Hurriyat

Hizbul Mujahideen distances itself from his beheading threats to Separatists, but Zakir Musa 'stands by his words'



Zakir Musa, who was heading the Hizbul Mujahideen, quit the militant outfit on Saturday after the group refused to back his statement warning that Hurriyat leaders would be beheaded for calling the Kashmir issue "political".



Zakir Musa. Pic/PTI

Musa took over the outfit after the killing of Burhan Wani in July last year. "Following my last audio message, a lot of confusion is being spread in Kashmir. I stand by my speech and by my message," Musa said in the latest audio clip released on social media. Musa on Friday said his organisation would chop off the heads of Hurriyat leaders and hang them in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for calling the Kashmir issue "political in nature" and not an "Islamic struggle".

However, on Saturday the Hizbul Mujahideen said the outfit does not subscribe to the statement issued by Musa. "The outfit has neither got anything to do with the statement nor the statement is acceptable to it. It reflects Musa's personal opinion," Hizb spokesperson Saleem Hashmi said in a statement.

Reacting to it, Musa said, "If Hizbul doesn't represent me, I too don't represent them. From on Saturday onwards, I have no association with Hizbul Mujahideen."