Narendra Modi greets CISF on Raising Day

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its 48th Raising Day and hailed it for securing the countrys key establishments.

"Greetings to the CISF on their 48th Raising Day. This dynamic force plays a vital role in securing key units and establishments across India," Modi said on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju also greeted the force for its role in safeguarding the citizens and important installations.

Raised in 1969, CISF currently provides security cover to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings and heritage monuments and the Delhi Metro.