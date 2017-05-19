17-year-old-girl girl hangs herself in classroom

Amritsar: A seventeen-year-old girl on Friday allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her school due to family problems here, the police said.

Simran, a class XII student of a private school in Rani- Ka-Bagh area, was found hanging in her classroom after which school management informed the police, they said.

She had used a scarf to hang herself, police said. Preliminary investigations has revealed that the girl was

depressed for the last few months due to her family problems.

Also, she often used to miss her father who died around seven years ago, said the police.