Seamless baggage check-in for SpiceJet domestic passengers in Mumbai



SpiceJet flight



After rolling out e-gate facility to its customers at the Hydearbad airport, budget carrier SpiceJet has now put in place a `Self Bag Drop' (SBD) system for its domestic passengers at the aerodrome in Mumbai. The SBD facility is aimed at providing the airline passengers a seamless baggage check-in process besides saving their time as they will no longer require to stand in long queues at check-in desks, SpiceJet said in a release.



The service is currently live at the domestic terminals of the metropolis, the carrier said. The bag drop counter is equipped completely with scanners, scales and sensors to accept all kinds of bags. The service is currently available at the domestic terminals of Mumbai airport SpiceJet is equipped to embrace this technology if this is available on other airports.



It will automatically check flight data, baggage weight and size allowances before securely depositing the bag into the baggage handling system, the airline said. With such counters in place, SpiceJet passengers can now simply check-in their baggage at the self-service kiosks themselves up to 45 minutes prior to the departure time, the release said.



Besides, on the easy-to-use application, developed using a sophisticated, intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI), with just a few clicks, a passenger can print his bag tags along with the baggage receipt, it said adding all he needs to do then is attach the baggage tag and drop the bag themselves at the baggage drop belt. "The SBD feature will categorically improve efficiency in handling passenger flow thus providing them with many options available at airport. Service features as these will have a far-reaching impact enabling airlines to serve higher punctuality and increased capacity among others at lower operational costs," SpiceJet senior vice president for IT Glory Nelson said.



The feature significantly reduces the time needed for baggage check-in while providing a convenient on-ground service for passengers by common use baggage check-in systems. Independent of counter opening hours passengers can simply drop-off their luggage easily by themselves, without

having to wait in long queues, the release said. "This new facility will enable passengers travelling through SpiceJet experience the most innovative state-of-the-art technology and simultaneously increase the operational efficiencies," Rajeev Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL), said.