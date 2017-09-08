Navi Mumbai: Vashi pothole claims constable's life

A police constable died a week after he had an accident on the pothole-ridden Sion-Panvel highway.

The 42-year-old Santosh Shinde, a policeman attached to the Vile Parle police station was returning home to Nerul at around 2am on his bike when he met with an accident. It was when he was crossing Vashi village, that his bike fell into a huge pothole. Deepak Barkale, assistant police inspector of Vashi police station, said, "The road had a huge pothole right in the middle. Shinde could not see it as it was dark and fell on the road. He suffered multiple head injuries even as he was wearing a helmet. He also had bruises on other parts of his body."

As per a report by Hindustan Times, a few traffic officials and beat marshals team from Vashi reached the spot and rushed him to a private hospital. He was later shifted to the ICU and died at 12.37am on Thursday. Deepak Barkale said, "The accident took place only because of the potholes and there was no other vehicle involved in it."

The police was later filled up by the PWD, Barkale said, "We had registered a case against Sion-Panvel Tollways Private Limited (SPTPL) under sections 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) just after the accident. After Shinde’s death, we added section 304 (a) of the IPC to it. We are now investigating the matter."