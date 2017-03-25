Navi Mumbai civic chief Tukaram Mundhe transferred



The Maharashtra government last evening transferred a few IAS officers including Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who was facing opposition from political parties due to his no-nonsense approach.

N Ramaswami, a 2004-batch officer, who is currently the inspector general of Registration and Controller of Stamps, will be replacing Mundhe as the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai.

Corporators in Navi Mumbai had passed a no-confidence resolution against Mundhe last year, but at that time the state government had overruled the resolution.

Sources in the state government didn't reveal what would be Mundhe's next posting.

SK Diwase, a 2009-batch IAS officer who is the director, Disaster Management, Revenue and Forest Department, was posted as collector, Bhandara. Current Bhandara collector Abhijeet Chaudhary, a 2011-batch officer, was posted as municipal commissioner, Kolhapur.