Nehru port is the first victim in India of Petya cyber attack

A major malware attack, named Petya, has brought one of the three ports in Jawaharlal Port Trust (JNPT) to a complete standstill. Senior JNPT officials told mid-day, "The Gateway Terminals India (GTI), third container terminal operated by (APM Terminals and the container Corporation of India Ltd) was affected due to the cyber attack, on Tuesday, between 5 pm and 6 pm. GTI handles one-third of the port loading and unloading, and the all operations have come to a halt. It may take 24 hours for things to return to normal."

JNPT officials say, "Petya has crippled Europe -- so much so that a business holiday had to be announced as banks refused to operate."

DV Gautam, appraiser at Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), confirmed the cyber attack on one of the main servers of GTIS. He said, "We have learnt that the Import General Manifesto server -- the main business server -- was under attack. Cyber security experts are working on to rectify the issue"

When asked about the extent of loss, the officer said, "It's too early to comment as the loading and unloading work at this terminal came to halt on Tuesday evening."

Chief Commissioner of Customs (Nava Sheva) John Joseph said, "It is a fact that GTIs server was under attack but our Customs servers are robust and we well prepared to tackle any such attack. Our servers are operating fine."