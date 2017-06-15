Nitesh Rane mocks Shiv Sena with Guinness World Records jibe



Nitesh Rane

In a jibe at the Shiv Sena, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane yesterday sought a place in the Guinness World Records for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for vowing to quit the BJP-led Maharashtra government many times (and not doing so).

Rane, whose father Narayan Rane was once with Shiv Sena before joining Congress, today wrote a letter to the Guinness authorities, making this tongue in cheek demand.

"We would like to register a record on his (Uddhav Thackeray's) behalf for announcing a number of times that his party Shiv Sena would withdraw support to Maharashtra government," Rane's letter to the Director of Guinness World Records said. It will be a first-of-its-kind record, he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Rane's letter, Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said her party already holds a Guinness record for collecting largest quantity of blood in a day (24,200 bottles) at a blood donation camp in 2010.

"Nitesh is a child in politics who is basking in the glory of his father without any substance of his own. He should be made aware that the Sena already holds a Guinness record and we are proud of it," Kayande said.