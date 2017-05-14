No mosquitoes in Delhi soon, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia



The state said the measures would be put in place before the onset of monsoon in New Delhi. Representation pic

In order to prevent recurrence of vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya, the Delhi government will prepare a comprehensive plan to keep the city "mosquito-free", Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Briefing the media on the preparedness for dengue and chikungunya-like diseases, Si­so­dia said CM Arvind Kejriwal had held a meeting with all stakeholders, including commissioners of civic bodies, and a comprehensive plan would be made to make Delhi mosquito-free.

"The CM has directed that a comprehensive proposal be made, for which officials of the Centre, state government, civic bodies and NCR will pitch in. We have to find a way to make Delhi mosquito-free," he said.