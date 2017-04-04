No place for Mumbai University in top 100 of NIRF rankings



MU ranks 182nd in the overall category of the NIRF list

In a surprising development, Mumbai University (MU) has not been able to grab a place in the top 100 rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), declared by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Monday.

However, other institutions in the city like IIT-Bombay, Institute of Chemical Technology, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and St. Xavier's College figure in the top 50 lists of different categories.

The NIRF rankings have one overall list and a couple of other lists based on different categories. IIT-B is the only institute from the city that appears in the top 50 list of the general category. However, MU has been ranked 182nd in the overall category.

Meanwhile, as per MHRD's announcement, the institutions with good NIRF rankings would receive more funding.

Reacting to the NIRF rankings, Mumbai University PRO and deputy registrar Leeladhar Bansod said, "The Internal Quality Assessment Cell of the varsity is once again checking the data submitted for NIRF rankings. We are sureof our performance."