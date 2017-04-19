No red beacons on official vehicles from May 1: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: No red beacons on official vehicles will be allowed from May 1, the government announced on Wednesday.

A decision to this effect was taken at a Union Cabinet meet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"From May 1 no one in the country would be able to have red beacons atop official vehicles. There will be no exceptions," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters.

Jaitley also said that a rule which gives the Centre and state governments the right to use blue beacons with flasher has also being changed.

"Only defined emergency services will be allowed to carry blue beacons with flasher," Jaitley said.