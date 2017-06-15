No relief for man who moved High Court seeking daughter's abortion



The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it was not inclined to grant relief to a Pune resident seeking permission for his minor daughter, allegedly a victim of rape, to abort her 26-weeks old foetus. Following the High Court's refusal to grant relief, the man withdrew his petition and said he and his daughter would

now file a fresh petition seeking monetary compensation from Maharashtra government under its Manodhairya scheme. Under the Manodhairya scheme introduced in 2014, the state government awards monetary compensation to women and children who are victims of rape, acid attacks and other such offences.



According to the petitioner, his daughter, who at the time of the alleged incident was 17-years-old was abducted by his neighbour, taken to an unknown place, forced into marrying and repeatedly raped by him. The consequent pregnancy must not be forced upon her, the petitioner had argued, and urged the court to uphold the right to a life of dignity for this daughter.



The High Court today, however, said it was not inclined to grant any relief following which the petitioner sought to withdraw the petition. As per the plea, on June 22, 2016, the girl had left home for college and did not return. Her classmates recalled having seen her last near the college gate waiting for her father. The parents lodged a missing persons complaint, and the next day, they realised that a man from their neighbourhood had also not returned home.



The parents and the police tried to contact both of them on their mobile phones but in vain. After eight months, the police finally apprehended both of them from Solapur.

