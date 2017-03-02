Non-subsidised LPG rates raised by Rs 86 per cylinder

New Delhi: State-run oil marketers raised the price of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) by a steep Rs 86 per cylinder effective from Wednesday. "With effect from March 1, 2017, non-subsidised price of LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 86. This is in line with the rise in global LPG product prices," a Petroleum Ministry statement here said.

Non-subsidised LPG, which customers buy after exhausting their subsidised quota of 12 cylinders in a year, will now cost Rs 737.50 in Delhi for a 14.2 kg cylinder. Oil companies also raised price of subsidised cooking gas by a marginal 13 paisa to Rs 434.93 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi.

The rates of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, were also raised by Rs 214 per kilolitre to Rs 54,293.38 per kl in Delhi. Rates vary at airports as per local taxes. Oil marketers revise rates of ATF and cooking gas on the 1st of every month based on oil price and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.