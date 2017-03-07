North Korea goes ballistic over US-South army drills

Days after promising retaliation over military exercises, DPRK launches four missiles, of which three land in waters 300 km from Japan



North Korean leader KimâÂÂJong-un. Pic/AFP

Seoul/Tokyo: North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest on Monday, angering South Korea and Japan, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war. South Korea's military said the missiles were unlikely to have been intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), which can reach the United States.

The missiles flew on average 1,000 km (620 miles) and reached a height of 260 km (160 miles). Some of the missiles landed in waters as close as 300 km (190 miles) from Japan's northwest coast, Japan's Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said "strong protests" had been lodged with nuclear-armed North Korea, which has carried out a series of nuclear and missile tests in defiance of U.N. resolutions.

"The launches are clearly in violation of Security Council resolutions. It is an extremely dangerous action," Abe told parliament. South Korea's acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn condemned the launches as a direct challenge to the international community and said Seoul would swiftly deploy a U.S. anti-missile defence system despite angry objections from China.

The missiles were launched from the Tongchang-ri region near the reclusive North's border with China, South Korean military spokesman Roh Jae-cheon told a briefing. It was too early to say what the relatively low altitude indicated about the types of missiles, he said.