North Korea puts its might on parade

Pyongyang flaunts its ICBM missiles in a massive display of military might, giving rise to tensions



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Pyongyang: North Korea paraded its intercontinental ballistic missiles in a massive military display in central Pyongyang on Saturday, with ruler Kim Jong Un looking on with delight as his nation flaunted its increasingly sophisticated military hardware amid rising regional tensions.

Kim did not speak during the annual parade, which celebrates the 1912 birthday of his late grandfather Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founding ruler, but a top official warned that the North would stand up to any threat posed by the United States.

The parade, the annual highlight of North Korea's most important holiday, came amid growing international worries that North Korea may be preparing for its sixth nuclear test or a major missile launch, such as its first flight test of an ICBM capable of reaching US shores.



A North Korean KN-08 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square

Also on Friday, North Korea's vice foreign minister said that Trump's tweets he recently tweeted, for example, that the North is "looking for trouble" have inflamed tensions.

The parade, an elaborate display of the state's immense power, involves tens of thousands of participants, from goose-stepping soldiers to crowds of civilians who have spent weeks perfecting their ability to wave plastic flowers in unison.

The parade also included large rockets covered by canisters in two different types of transporter erector launcher trucks, or TELs.

N korea ready for war

Choe Ryong-Hae, North Korea's No 2 official

We're prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and we are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks.